StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83.
About Cancer Genetics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.