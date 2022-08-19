StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Down 1.4 %

MSN opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

