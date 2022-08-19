StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

