StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

GSI Technology stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.