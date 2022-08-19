StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LITB opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.83.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
