StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LITB opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

