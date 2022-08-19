StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 17.51.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 72.61%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

