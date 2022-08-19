StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
VolitionRx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $1.91 on Monday. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.62.
About VolitionRx
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.