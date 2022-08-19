StockNews.com Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC opened at $50.43 on Monday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in AtriCure by 53.8% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

