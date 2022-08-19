StockNews.com Upgrades AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $266.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.79. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 87.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

