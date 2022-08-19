StockNews.com Upgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

PFMT stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

See Also

