StockNews.com Upgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $25.36 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.03) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 128,524 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $6,249,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $3,449,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 398.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares during the period.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

