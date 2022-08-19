StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

