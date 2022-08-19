Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 27,150 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

SEA Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:SE traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.10. 203,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,245. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.