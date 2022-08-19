Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 744 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $96,260,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,847,000 after acquiring an additional 80,947 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 251,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $42,553,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $13.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $837.20. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $711.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

