Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 40,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

