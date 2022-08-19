Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 20,808 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 124,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

