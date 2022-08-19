Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 451.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,560 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $67,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,010,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,404,000 after acquiring an additional 569,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.5 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.30. 738,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $448.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

