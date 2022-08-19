Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.57. The company had a trading volume of 117,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,917. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

