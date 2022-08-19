Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.74.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

