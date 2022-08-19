Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $110.19 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 3.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $110,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3 %

VRSK traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.34. 5,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

