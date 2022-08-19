Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $679,000 Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 840.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 803,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,134,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 380,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 3.6 %

KC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,542. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $725.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Further Reading

