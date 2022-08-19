Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $905,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,131,000 after purchasing an additional 673,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Suncor Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,472,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,501,000 after purchasing an additional 631,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 123,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,971. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

