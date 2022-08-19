Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,137. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

