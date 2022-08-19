Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 4,907 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after purchasing an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,120,000 after acquiring an additional 297,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 377,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. 6,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

