Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.66. 24,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

