Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

