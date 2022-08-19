Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 5.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NIKE worth $170,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $113.69. 92,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

