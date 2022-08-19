Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. 381,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,199,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

