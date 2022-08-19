Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $807,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.38. 430,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,392,422. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

