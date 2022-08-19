Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002748 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $240.65 million and $26.52 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 377,301,300 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

