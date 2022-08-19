Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

