Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.23 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $90.10 million and $9.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000773 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001326 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002813 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013989 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014429 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,109,363 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
