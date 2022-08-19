Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.23 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $90.10 million and $9.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001326 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,109,363 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

