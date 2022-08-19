Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Stratus Properties Trading Down 1.7 %
STRS opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $46.44.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratus Properties (STRS)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.