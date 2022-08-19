Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

STRS opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.