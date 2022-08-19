Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $220.84 on Monday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,474,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.