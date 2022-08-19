Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.29.
Summit Materials Price Performance
Shares of SUM opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.