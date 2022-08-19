Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Materials Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Summit Materials by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $428,000.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.