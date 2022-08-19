Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

SLF stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $47.33. 16,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,924. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

