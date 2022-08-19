SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.19.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $25.81 on Thursday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

