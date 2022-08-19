SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom Price Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.