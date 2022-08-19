SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.41.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
