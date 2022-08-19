Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Haywood Securities

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Stock Performance

SGI remained flat at C$0.52 on Friday. 153,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.98 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.