SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
SuRo Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ SSSS opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 50.30 and a quick ratio of 50.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuRo Capital (SSSS)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.