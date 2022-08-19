SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 50.30 and a quick ratio of 50.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 551,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 37.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

