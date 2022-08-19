Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.