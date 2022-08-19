Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $10.17 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.