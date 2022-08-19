SwftCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.07 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,769.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071811 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

