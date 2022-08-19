Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.11

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 15148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

