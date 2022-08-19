Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 545 at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 552 to CHF 545 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $34.28.
Swiss Life Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SZLMY)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.