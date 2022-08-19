Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 545 at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 552 to CHF 545 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

