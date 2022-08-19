Swop One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,889.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Swop has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004885 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $27,889.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00787174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,535,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,732 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars.

