Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 10.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.20. 6,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 179,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Symbotic Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

