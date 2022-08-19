Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.73.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $373.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.10. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.