Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06-5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Shares of SNPS traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.42. 49,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.10. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

