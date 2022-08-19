Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $10.77 on Friday, reaching $362.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,131. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

